NBC touts Olympics viewership amid declines
Published
WASHINGTON - US broadcaster NBC said Monday its Olympics coverage garnered strong ratings on television and streaming despite declines from viewership in prior years.Full Article
Published
WASHINGTON - US broadcaster NBC said Monday its Olympics coverage garnered strong ratings on television and streaming despite declines from viewership in prior years.Full Article
Average prime time viewership was just 15.5 million people, down from an average 26.7 million for the Rio Games in 2016. But NBC's..