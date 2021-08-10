A shortage of new models has helped drive a near-record leap in sales of used cars, according to industry figures.Full Article
New model shortages drive near-record demand for used cars
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Used car transactions rocket amid lockdown easing, chip shortage
Well over two million used cars changed hands last quarter, making it the best second quarter for used cars on record
As..
Autocar
UK car registrations down 29.5% amid shortages and ‘pingdemic’
Latest SMMT results record a setback in July but uptake of battery electric vehicles continues to rise
The UK’s..
Autocar