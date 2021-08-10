Business First to release the 2022 Best Lawyers in Western New York

For years, Buffalo Business First has been recognizing the region's top legal talent in publications such as Legal Elite and Who's Who in Law. In October, that tradition will continue with the release of the Best Lawyers in Western New York, thanks to a partnership with BL Rankings LLC, publisher of The Best Lawyers in America 2022. The local publication will highlight nearly 400 of the most respected attorneys in the region, as selected by their peers, and a listing of Lawyers of the Year. The…