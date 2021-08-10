Tribe Property Technologies says subsidiary has merged with Gateway Property Management

Tribe Property Technologies Inc reports its wholly-owned subsidiary Tribe Management Inc has amalgamated with Gateway Property Management. Adhering to the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act, the deal went into effect on July 31, 2021. The combined entity will operate under the Tribe Management Inc moniker across Canada. As a property technology company, Tribe will leverage the merger to continue its efforts to digitize the traditional property management industry. READ: Tribe Property Technologies rebrands its property management and post-construction software to Tribe Home "This moment is the culmination of months of efforts from our combined executive teams, workforces and external supporters to integrate these two extraordinary value-driven companies," Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe said in the statement. "This is also a moment to recognize our clients and the communities we manage, whether they have been with us for a week or for decades, we strive to provide management with heart to each one of them." The amalgamation signals a significant transition for the property management technology company, as it will now begin to roll out its Tribe Management brand nationally, offering its unique digital management tools in 40,000 communities serving more than 100,000 people. "With our Tribe Management brand now available across the country, we can provide seamless integration of our technology and services required to simplify living across all stages of a community," Nakhla added. "Our one-stop-shop of tech and services for building and managing residential communities includes pre and post-construction deficiency management, warranty tracking tools, condo, rental and commercial management services and smart building software." As part of the merger, Gateway Property Management has now fully transitioned to Tribe's IT infrastructure, featuring enhanced security. Contact the writer at georgia@proactiveinvestors.com Follow her on Twitter @MissInformd