Win on Sunday, sell on Monday still a goal for automakers

DETROIT (AP) — Rick Hendrick erased any doubt that marketing in motorsports is still effective when his automotive sales group bought the sponsorship rights through 2023 for NASCAR title contender Kyle Larson.



With few companies willing to back Larson upon his return from a nearly yearlong suspension for using a racial slur, Hendrick put the website for his dealerships on the hood of Larson's car. Larson started winning races, which company officials say drove traffic to HendrickCars.com that netted $1.8 million in leads and over $5 million in television exposure.



“We're having the best year we've ever had,” said Hendrick, owner of the largest privately held dealership in the country. “The market is blazing."



When motorsports began to gain mainstream traction in the 1980s, the motto for auto dealers was always “Win on Sunday, sell on Monday.” But the economic downturn of 2008 nearly devastated the automotive market and NASCAR's soaring popularity started to level out. The marketing slogan was suddenly watered down to something closer to like, “Win on Sunday, hope a customer comes in on Monday.”



Even so, manufacturers have not moved away from motorsports as a top sales platform. It's never been more evident than this year as spending has resumed after the pandemic crushed 2020 sales. Motorsports remains a critical marketing tool for companies to show how racing technology transfers from the track to the streets.



General Motors launched a special edition Corvette during a race weekend in the shadows of its Detroit headquarters. Lexus, Ferrari and Acura did the same for their new performance vehicles at IMSA sports car events. At a NASCAR race in Nashville, Ford used its fully electric Mach-E to pace the field and used its high-performance GT model to thrill VIPs for a...