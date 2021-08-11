Pennsylvania makes Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for workers at state health care facilities

Pennsylvania’s 25,000 state employees working in hospitals, veterans homes and other health care settings will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by Labor Day or face weekly tests, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. The "vaccine or test" policy is designed to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in state hospitals, state-owned homes for people with intellectual disabilities, veterans homes and community health centers. The Delta variant of the virus has been on the rise in this latest wave of the pandemic,…