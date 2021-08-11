Hiring gaps widened in the summer. These are the top states for jobseekers.

With turnover at elevated levels and unemployment continuing to drop in most metro areas, job hunters still have plenty of leverage. In fact, new data suggests those looking for new jobs gained even more options in the summer after a spring dominated by labor shortages that spared few industries. An analysis of internal data provided to The Business Journals by ZipRecruiter Inc. shows there were 1.58 job postings per unemployed person nationally in June, which was up from 1.53 in April. The…