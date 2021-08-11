Williamson County School Board votes to mandate masks in elementary schools

Students, staff and visitors at Williamson County elementary schools will be required to wear masks beginning Thursday. The Williamson County School Board voted in support of the mandate at a heated four-hour special-called board meeting on Tuesday night, according to The Tennessean. The board allowed for public comment from 30 individuals at the beginning of the meeting, but the event drew hundreds of people on both sides of the debate. Masks will not be required at middle and high schools. The…