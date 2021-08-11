Edmunds: Five affordable sporty midsize sedans

Although SUVs dominate automotive sales, midsize sedans are still a practical choice given their roomy seating, respectable fuel economy and value. They’re also better able to provide sporty performance than a comparably priced SUV.



A handful of automakers have recently come out with new performance-tuned sedans that have upgraded engines and more responsive handling to make driving fun. Edmunds’ experts have selected their five favorite models under $35,000. The vehicles are sorted by manufacturer’s suggested retail price, including destination and handling fees.



2021 MAZDA 6



The Mazda 6 doesn’t have a dedicated sport trim level; rather, it’s got a sporty demeanor in nearly every trim level. The responsive steering and stable handling make it fun to drive around turns. And even at a standstill, the 6 is attractive and sleek. Upper trim levels can easily rival entry-level luxury sedans for interior quality.



Get the optional turbocharged engine to make the most out of the Mazda 6. This turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine produces 227 horsepower on regular gas or 250 horsepower on 93 octane gas. That’s up to 63 horsepower more than the 6′s base engine. It also comes with paddle shifters on the steering wheel, just to add to the sporty feel. This will be the final year for the Mazda 6, so get one now.



MSRP: $31,170



2021 KIA K5 GT



The Kia K5 offers an appealing combination of comfort, value and driving fun. The K5′s upscale cabin is fitted with lots of standard features, including helpful technology features and driver aids. We’re big fans of the K5′s highway ride quality, which is quiet and smooth.



The K5 is mechanically related to the Sonata and therefore shares many similarities. The top K5 GT is like the Sonata N Line and also has a 290-horsepower...