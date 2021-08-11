Five Things for Wednesday, including Nike pay and Amazon's Oregon investments

Good morning. Here are Five Things for a heat-domed, re-masked Wednesday. Anyone with an eye on Oregon's soaring rate of Covid cases and hospitalizations should not be surprised by yesterday's news that Oregon will have another mask mandate. Gov. Kate Brown announced the move in tandem with an OHSU forecast that the state could have a 500-bed shortfall if hospitalizations continue at the current rate. Brown plans to hold a news conference at 11 this morning to discuss details of the new mask…