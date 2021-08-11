Energy giant promises more perks in New Mexico utility case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A top executive with global energy giant Iberdrola is promising more perks if local governments and others in New Mexico clear the way for a proposed multibillion-dollar utility merger that could affect the way power is produced and distributed in the state for years to come,



Iberdrola’s chief development officer, Pedro Azagra Blázquez, was cross-examined Wednesday during the first day of an evidentiary hearing on the proposed acquisition of Public Service Co. of New Mexico by Iberdrola subsidiary Avangrid. Utility executives and other experts will be testifying over the next several days.



It will likely be fall before the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission makes a final decision on the merger.



Supporters say the deal could boost renewable energy development in New Mexico. Critics are concerned about the potential for rate increases and Connecticut-based Avangrid’s track record of poor customer service and power outages among the utilities it operates on the East Coast.



Azagra Blázquez acknowledged during questioning by attorneys for the state’s largest county and one of its largest water utilities that Iberdrola and Avangrid would be willing to offer more rate credits and economic development funds if the groups would not oppose the deal.



He also confirmed that the company would be willing to include $1 million for a science and technology scholarship program for students in New Mexico’s largest metropolitan area. Another $1 million would go toward apprenticeship programs for high school and college students there.



Of the 150 jobs Iberdrola and Avangrid are promising, most would be in the Albuquerque area, he said.



Public Service Co. of New Mexico serves more than a half-million customers around the state. Consumer advocacy groups and...