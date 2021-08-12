Pret a Manger staff ponder strike action as sandwich bar chain tightens its belt

Sandwich bar chain Pret a Manger is making permanent what were expected to be temporary pay cuts for staff. During the pandemic, the company told staff, most of whom are already on minimum wage, that they would not be paid during rest breaks while a service bonus of £1 an hour was also axed before being reinstated in April but at only 50p an hour. Now, despite lockdown restrictions affecting the company being eased, management has indicated these changes will become permanent, prompting staff to consider strike action. Pret said the changes were necessary because changes brought about by the pandemic, presumably including the shift towards working from home, had had “a big impact on our business”. Shareholders have shared some of the pain with the chain suspending dividend payments, while in April it said there were material uncertainties over whether the business could remain viable. The chain closed 77 branches in the UK last year and 22 in the US, while shareholders lobbed in an additional £185mln of funding in February, the Retail Gazette reports. “The business is still trading significantly below pre-pandemic levels, but we continue to review our benefits. This is in no way a reflection of the hard work of our teams, and we’re incredibly grateful for their dedication and commitment. It’s important to us that we always communicate openly and honestly with our team members, which we’ll continue to do over the coming months,” Pret said.