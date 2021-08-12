US stock futures hover near record highs, after Asian equities fall on revived China regulatory concerns
Published
Asian equities fell as COVID-19 concerns and revived concerns about regulatory pressure from China weighed on markets.Full Article
Published
Asian equities fell as COVID-19 concerns and revived concerns about regulatory pressure from China weighed on markets.Full Article
After a strong week last week in which the S&P 200 continued to climb to record highs, the ASX started slowly this week. At the..