Five Things for Thursday, including Covid cancels a beer festival

Good morning. Hope you got out early for the sub-100-degree weather. Here are Thursday's Five Things. The deadline to re-mask is tomorrow, but don't go out without one today. Gov. Kate Brown held a news conference Wednesday to explain how the Delta variant derailed Oregon's reopening. In the latest weekly report from the Oregon Health Authority, new cases were up another 40% last week. The new mask mandate in Oregon is the latest challenge for restaurants, which have been battered with Covid-related…