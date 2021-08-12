EV Charging Solutions to improve 'West Coast Electric Highway'

Work is expected to begin in October on a two-year, $5 million project to improve electric vehicle charging on major routes in Oregon. The project announced on Wednesday will make 44 existing “West Coast Electric Highway” charging stations — many along Interstate 5 and U.S. 101 — compatible for all EVs while expanding nearly a dozen stations and adding three new ones. Electric scooters and bikes will also be able to charge at new standard electric outlets. EVs are a big part of Oregon’s…