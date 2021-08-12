Alaska Airlines adds seasonal flights from SFO to three new Mexico destinations

Alaska Airlines said Thursday that it’s adding nonstop, winter flights from San Francisco International Airport to three cities in Mexico. The carrier will fly to Loreto, Mazatlan and Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo starting Dec. 18 and ending April 16, 2022. “Our guests are eager to relax, disconnect and have fun, and the places we fly to in Mexico are ideal locations to do that,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines (NYSE: ALK). The new flights are in addition…