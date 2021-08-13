Paroled Samsung heir apologies for causing public concern

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Embattled Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong apologized for causing public concern upon being paroled from prison Friday with a year left on his sentence for crimes related to the explosive corruption scandal that toppled South Korea’s previous president.



His release at 10 a.m. from a prison near the capital makes Lee just the latest in a long line of South Korean corporate bosses receiving lenient punishment for corruption and financial crimes.



Wearing a gray suit and a mask, Lee stepped out of the prison gates in Uiwang to a barrage of camera flashes. Hundreds of demonstrators standing behind police lines simultaneously shouted slogans denouncing or welcoming his release.



“(I) caused too much concern to our people. I am very sorry,” Lee said before bowing. He added that he was keeping close attention to the “concerns, criticism and huge expectations” about him and then walked into a black sedan without answering reporters’ questions.



Lee, 53, served a total of 18 months of a 30-month sentence for embezzling millions of dollars from corporate funds to bribe South Korea’s previous president, Park Geun-hye, to ensure government support for a 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates that tightened his control over the corporate empire.



His case was part of a massive corruption scandal that triggered nationwide protests and led to the impeachment and ouster of Park, who has been jailed since 2017 and won’t be released until 2039 if she fully serves her term.



Even with his release, Lee isn’t out of the legal woods. He appeared at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday for another trial over alleged stock price manipulation, auditing violations and other financial crimes related to the 2015 merger. His lawyers have insisted the allegations in...