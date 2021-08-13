Florida buildings now required to install signal-boosting public safety systems
It is crucial that first responders have clear, effective two-way communication in commercial buildings. Unfortunately, most buildings block and absorb radio frequency signals, presenting complex challenges to the ever-increasing demand for coverage. Will your building require a DAS or ERCES? The state of Florida is requiring commercial buildings, apartments and condos over 75 feet that test below minimum-required coverage levels to have a two-way radio communication signal booster called an Emergency…Full Article