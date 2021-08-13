Adidas to sell Reebok to New York-based Authentic Brands

Adidas said it will sell Reebok to New York-based Authentic Brands Group for roughly $2.5 billion. Authentic Brands owns numerous brands, including Eddie Bauer, Brooks Brothers and Nine West. The deal is mostly in cash. Adidas launched an auction for Boston-based Reebok in May. Adidas, which has its North American headquarters in Portland, acquired Reebok in 2006 for $3.8 billion. "Reebok has been a valued part of Adidas, and we are grateful for the contributions the brand and the team…