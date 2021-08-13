Gold Resource sees spike in coronavirus cases at Don David gold mine; vaccination efforts underway

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEMKT:GORO) is seeing a spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases at its Don David gold mine in Mexico as the country mirrors the rest of the globe in struggling with the highly contagious Delta variant. The operation in Mexico, which has mined continuously since May 2020, currently has 77 confirmed cases in the last three weeks. Gold Resource Corporation told investors that most of the people who have fallen ill are experiencing flu-like symptoms, but some were asymptomatic. READ: Gold Resource confirms up-dip extension of the Switchback vein system and additional mineralization It is extending screening protocols and medical assistance, where appropriate, to local communities and to regions where employees may travel on rotation. The firm said that 30% of its workforce are fully vaccinated, and expects another 200 will be vaccinated in the next week, with all employees at the site and people in the community who wish to be vaccinated, will be vaccinated by the end of September. "We are grateful that the local communities of San José de Gracia and San Pedro Totolápam, and our employees are working together implementing COVID-19 safety protocols. Prevention is the best defense while vaccination for COVID-19 progresses in Mexico," said Alberto Reyes, COO of Gold Resource Corporation in a statement. "This is a troubling time with the surge in the delta variant of COVID-19. Reducing the risk of transmission and protecting the health and wellness of our workers and surrounding communities is our top priority. We have in place a comprehensive COVID-19 safety plan to provide a safe work environment and to minimize the infection and transmission risk of COVID-19 to employees, contractors, and local communities." Reyes told investors that the firm will vary mining and processing rates, as appropriate, and continue exploration drilling as normal. Although GORO has not withdrawn its guidance for 2021, Reyes said the firm expects that the safety protocols may constrain operations until mid to late September. Contact Angela at angela@proactiveinvestors.com Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas