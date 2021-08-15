A geriatrician at your fingertips: New tool enhances quality of life outcomes for older adults

Dr. Kate Callahan, associate professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest School of Medicine, is a geriatrician and a health systems scientist. Like many geriatricians, she cites the importance of one particularly important older person in her life. By the time she was five years old, all of her grandparents had passed away. She ended up having a wonderful relationship with her childhood piano teacher, who became like an adopted grandfather to her. Later in his life, he developed…