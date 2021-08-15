Fairborn to transform land outside of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

The city of Fairborn is preparing to transform an eyesore of land fronting Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the region's largest employer. Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson said the city is conducting an environmental review process on an acre of city-owned land off of State Route 444 across from the 12A Gate to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Anderson said the city will spend a total of $500,000 in the acquisition of land outside the base, demolition of existing vacant commercial structures,…