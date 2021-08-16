Seeing Machines says its Guardian technology will be used by EROAD to help combat driver fatigue

Seeing Machines Ltd (AIM:SEE) said its Guardian technology will be integrated into EROAD Ltd’s fleet management software to help combat driver fatigue and make roads safer. The Guardian technology uses face and eye tracking algorithms to detect fatigue and distraction, allowing proactive intervention before a driving incident occurs. “We're all about improving fleet safety through better driver behaviour and the integration of Seeing Machines' Guardian technology will help us achieve that,” said Steven Newman, chief executive of EROAD. “The integration of this technology will provide operators with a single tool for managing video telematics where previously there were two separate managing systems, making it easier for fleet managers to prioritise actionable insights from data as well as developing a greater understanding of the risks associated with their fleet and coach drivers,” he added. EROAD is a leading transportation technology company that offers fleet management software and products. It has operations in New Zealand, North America and Australia with customers ranging in size from small fleets through to large enterprises. "We are very happy to be partnering with EROAD,” said Paul McGlone, chief executive of Seeing Machines. “Our Guardian technology has seen expanding global penetration into long haul and heavy transport fleets and will be a huge benefit to EROAD users not only in New Zealand, but Australia and America as well.”