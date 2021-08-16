US stocks set to edge lower having closed at record highs last week; China data weak

US stocks look set to edge lower on Monday having closed at record highs last week, after data showed a slowdown in China’s economy. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.2%, while futures for the S&P 500 were 0.3% lower, and the tech-laden Nasdaq-100 was seen down 0.2%. Investors remain cautious over the effect of the Delta variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on business activity, the possible removal of some stimulus by the Federal Reserve sooner rather than later, and geopolitical factors given the situation in Afghanistan. The Delta variant has taken a toll on the economic recovery in China, where data on Monday showed growth in industrial, consumer and investment activity slowed in July. The world’s second-largest economy has likely continued to lose steam in August. following the shutdown of a major port and the introduction of travel restrictions to contain the virus. The weak Chinese data weighed on commodity prices, with Brent crude down 0.8% and copper prices off 1.7%. Five things to watch: China's factory output was +6.4% y/y vs June's +8.3% and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, +8.5% y/y vs June's +12.1%, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations. BHP Group shares fell in London trading after the world’s biggest mining company said it is considering the sale of its petroleum business. UK defense firm Ultra Electronics has agreed to a £2.6 billion ($3.6 billion) takeover by Cobham, owned by US private-equity firm Advent International. HSBC Holdings has agreed to acquire French insurer Axa's Singapore assets for $575 million, part of its strategy of scaling up its wealth-management business in Asia to boost fee income. Saudi Aramco is in advanced talks to acquire a roughly 20% stake in Reliance Industries Ltd's oil refining and chemicals business for about $20 billion to $25 billion in Aramco's shares, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.