Springville Self Storage opens

A new self-storage facility recently is open at 145 Walker Drive in Springville. Springville Self Storage opened the doors of its 38,000-square-foot facility on July 1, according to the Trussville Tribune. The facility includes 217 units of various sizes, along with drive-up and climate-controlled storage options, which can be rented through an interactive layout on the company’s website. According to the Tribune, owner Ken Beasley chose the St. Clair County location after noticing the potentially…