Media: Speculation about Rachel Maddow's future grows

Media watchers are closing monitoring whether MSNBC will keep one of its most popular hosts, Rachel Maddow. Last week, The Daily Beast reported that she might be leaving the cable news network to begin her own venture. Lachlan Cartwright told CNN's Brian Stelter that Maddow is not looking for a bigger payday, but rather more flexibility to spend time with her family and relieve the pressure of hosting a weeknight talk show since 2008. Maddow garners some of the best audiences for MSNBC, especially…