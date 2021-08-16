Amazon cloud exec to leave for Goldman Sachs, adding to string of high-level departures

An Amazon Web Services executive is leaving to lead engineering for Goldman Sachs' investment division, according to his LinkedIn profile. Kamlesh Talreja on Thursday announced he was leaving Amazon.com Inc. after 16 years between the company's retail, Prime Video and cloud-computing divisions. He'll be working for Goldman Sachs Asset Management, as the company looks to expand its cloud-based financial technology, according to an internal memo first reported on by Business Insider. "I am both excited…