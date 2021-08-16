'We're ushering in a new era of training:' Red 6 inks $70M contract with U.S. Air Force

Red 6 will commercialize its augmented reality technology for military training after winning a $70 million contract from the U.S. Air Force. The Miami-based defense technology startup is the creator of the Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality Systems, which uses AR technology to create synthetic threats that pilots can see while flying. The system lets pilots and ground operators identify those threats in real-time, high-speed environments via a flight helmet visor to aid military training exercises. "Red…