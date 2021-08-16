Private equity firm invests in Monroeville health consultancy RQM+

Monroeville-based health care consultancy RQM+ has received an investment from Linden Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm that specializes in health care companies. The amount of the investment wasn’t disclosed. RQM+ is a consulting firm for medical device and in-vitro diagnostics manufacturers, and it has 400 employees in the United States and Europe. "We are extremely proud of the business we have built at RQM+ and excited to partner with LInden to accelerate our growth…