Texas energy tech companies showcased at OTC Rice Alliance Energy Venture Day

Texas companies, including startups in the Bayou City, took home top honors from the Rice Alliance Energy Venture Day at the Offshore Technology Conference. Fourteen companies operating in the energy technology space pitched at the Rice Alliance event Aug. 16, including four companies with presences in the Houston region. The pitch competition took place alongside OTC, which is being held at Houston's NRG Park this week. Here are the local companies: Houston-based AlabasTron Technologies…