Tamboran Resources welcomes successful drilling completion of Tanumbirini 2H well by Santos

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has welcomed the successful completion by JV partner Santos QNT Pty Ltd of drilling at Tanumbirini 2H (T2H) well, a natural gas asset that forms part of the EP 161 exploration permit in the Northern Territory’s Beetaloo Sub-basin. The well was drilled to 4,598 metres and encountered gas shows and pressures that are typically strong indicators of commercial flow rates. Now that drilling at T2H is complete, the JV focus will move to the nearby Tanumbirini 3H (T3H) well, where drilling is set to kick off shortly. Once the drilling phase at T3H runs its course, both wells will be fracture stimulated and flow tested, with results expected before year’s end. Tamboran holds a 25% working interest in the EP 161 exploration permit and is the sole owner of the EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 tenements, which also sit within the Beetaloo Sub-basin. Results to date “encouraging” Commenting on the drilling campaign, Tamboran Resources managing director and CEO Joel Riddle said: “We are pleased to report that the T2H well in EP 161, operated by our joint venture partner Santos, was drilled to a total depth of 4,598 metres after successfully completing the horizontal section in over 1,000 metres of Mid-Velkerri ‘B’ shale. “The results to date have been encouraging, with T2H encountering strong gas shows and pressures. “This supports our pre-drill understanding that natural fractures are present at this location, the deepest part of the core Beetaloo Sub-basin. “Natural fractures, strong pressures and gas flows during this stage of drilling are typically indicative of a shale that will respond positively to fracture stimulation. “The presence of significant gas shows and pressure are consistent with the results from Tanumbirini 1, a vertical well which was successfully flow tested in 2020. Production casing in T2H has been set and cemented. Next steps Now that drilling at the T2H well has been finalised, the drilling operator has set its sights on the neighbouring T3H asset. Riddle continued: “The Easternwell 106 rig will commence drilling T3H shortly. Following the completion of T3H, both wells will be re-entered, fracture stimulated and flow tested with results expected to be announced prior to the end of 2021. “We are gaining valuable data and learnings from the current T2H and T3H drilling program in EP 161 with Santos. “This information will be incorporated into the well design for Maverick 1H, the well that Tamboran intends to drill in EP 136, its 100% owned and operated permit, in 2022.”