Vendetta Mining advancing Pegmont project in Queensland, at the heart of the world’s most important lead-zinc belt

Project lies in top-rated mining jurisdiction Resource estimate lifted three times to date with more potential to come Robust PEA in 2019 What Vendetta Mining Corp does: Vendetta Mining Corp (CVE:VTT) (OTCMKTS:VDTAF) is a Canadian junior explorer, focused mainly on lead and zinc. The company bought the Pegmont lead, zinc project in 2019, which is strategically located in the Mount Isa - McArthur mineral province, the heart of the world’s most important lead-zinc belt in Queensland, Australia. Pegmont is a high-grade, largely open pit resource, which has excellent infrastructure. It also boasts an indicated resource estimate of 5.8 million tonnes at 6.5% lead, 2.6% zinc and 11 grams per ton (g/t) silver. The inferred category hosts 8.2 million tonnes at 5.1% lead, 2.8% zinc and 8 g/t silver. In early 2019, the group released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA), which outlined a 10-year mine plan and robust economics. It showed a pre-tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 32% (after-tax 24%) and net present value (NPV) of C$201 million (C$128 million after-tax) using long term consensus metal prices of US$0.91 per pound lead, US$1.09 per pound zinc and US$16.50 per ounce of silver and a US$:A$ exchange rate of US$0.75. Pre-production capex was put at C$170 million. How is it doing: Vendetta has seen an increase in deal flow and exploration activity mid-year following a fairly quiet start to 2021. In August, the company said it had entered into an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Killer Bore zinc exploration concession, which is 5 kilometres from its Pegmont project in Queensland, Australia. Vendetta noted that the Killer Bore exploration permit includes two non-contiguous blocks totaling 1,550 hectares, with historic drill results that included 4 metres (m) of 8.97% zinc and 0.51% copper from 80m to 84m down hole. Vendetta will acquire the Killer Bore concession option from Australian copper producer Sandfire Resources by completing A$102,000 in exploration expenditures before the end of the second anniversary of the agreement, plus an additional A$500,000 in exploration expenditures between the start of the third anniversary and before the end of the fifth anniversary. Sandfire Resources will retain a 2% Net Smelter Returns (NSR) royalty over the Killer Bore property. Meanwhile in July, Vendetta said a 10-hole drill program will kick off at Pegmont later in the month in a bid to expand mineralization at Zone 5. Late last year, a two hole program was carried out as part of a Queensland government collaborative exploration initiative, with one in that zone hitting 8.42m at 7.07% lead, 5.98% zinc and 9 grams per tonne (g/t) silver from 161.10m downhole, outside the current resource, with an estimated true thickness of 7m. The aim of the drilling is to expand the mineralisation centred around that intersection, testing a strike length of around 500m. On the financial front, the company announced on February 23 that it had closed the third and final tranche of a private placement, previously announced in August 2020, with a total of 10,433,333 units being issued at a price of $0.06 each for gross proceeds of $625,999.98. Together with the proceeds from the first and second tranche of the placement, Vendetta said it had issued 25,516,868 units for a total of $1,531,012. Net proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the development of the company's Pegmont project and general working capital, Vendetta added. Inflection points: Start of drilling at Pegmont Deeps zinc target Metals prices moves Other newsflow What the boss says: Commenting on the company’s option agreement to acquire the Killer Bore concession, Vendetta Mining CEO Michael Williams said in a statement: “It is our contention that the mineralisation intersected in the historic drilling at Killer Bore represents the distal part of the Pegmont mineralising system, which is zinc dominant, with copper, little to no lead and within pyrrhotite iron formations.” Williams added: “If this is shown to be correct it highlights the scale of the Pegmont system and could provide high-grade mineralisation that could be incorporated into the development plan for Pegmont.” Contact Sean at sean@proactiveinvestors.com