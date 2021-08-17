Discount grocer Aldi hiring hundreds in St. Louis area as part of national hiring push

Discount grocer Aldi said Monday it is looking to hire hundreds of workers in the St. Louis area as part of a push to hire more than 20,000 new store and warehouse employees across the country through February 2022. The grocer said it is working to fill about 581 positions in the St. Louis area. Batavia, Illinois-based Aldi U.S. said Monday the hiring push is to accommodate its continued growth as well as to prepare for the busy holiday season. The grocer said its hiring needs include store associate,…