Politico eyes selling stake in the company to a familiar partner

D.C.-area publisher Politico is discussing selling a stake in the company to German publisher Axel Springer SE, The Wall Street Journal reports. The deal is not finalized — but could also entail Axel Springer buying the entirety of the local company, WSJ reports, citing sources familiar with the talks. Politico, which is headquartered in Arlington, and Axel Springer, which is headquartered in Berlin and owns German newspapers Bild and Die Welt, according to the report, already have a 50/50…