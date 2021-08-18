Nandos forced to close stores as Brexit and pingdemic create chicken shortages

Brexit and the so-called Covid-19 ‘pingdemic’ have forced Nandos to close around 50 stores in England, Wales and Scotland amid supply chain problems. Chicken shortages triggered the peri-peri restaurant closures and the restaurant group has offered to lend staff to its suppliers to help “get things moving”. The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare right now. This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales. We are doing everything we can to get the PERi-PERi back where it belongs – on your plates! — Nando's (@NandosUK) August 17, 2021 Nandos has a total of 400 sites across the UK and Ireland - operations in Northern Ireland and Ireland are not impacted by the supply problems. It comes after KFC warned it was similarly experiencing supply problems and cautioned that some products may be unavailable. In July, diary firm Arla had to reduce deliveries to supermarkets amid driver shortages. The so-called ‘pingdemic’ has seen hundreds of thousands of people per week in self-isolation as a government app notified (by a ‘ping’) that they had been a close contact of someone that now had Covid-19.