Editorial: Employers can help overcome vaccine hesitancy

In recent years, the role of business leaders has included the responsibility of moral leadership, with employers being asked to address such issues as climate change, gun violence and racial and gender equity. Today, corporate leaders face a crucial opportunity on a new front: to be vaccinated or unvaccinated; to mask or to go unmasked. Many white-collar workers are preparing to return to the office after more than a year of remote work, and the Covid-19 pandemic has split the population in two.…