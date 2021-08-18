8 things you need to know today

Good morning Baltimore! It's good to be back online after a lengthy and relaxing visit to America's Vacationland — Maine. We camped, hiked, swam in lakes, visited family and of course, ate a lot of lobster. (Don't worry, I still like crabs best). But the news didn't stop here in Baltimore. If you've been following the BBJ over the past week or so you've seen updates on changing mask and vaccination requirements, takeaways from the latest Census and of course our announcement of this year's CEO…