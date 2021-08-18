Mecklenburg leaders pass indoor mask mandate for entire county

Mecklenburg County officials on Wednesday approved a new mask mandate in response to surging cases of Covid-19. The mandate begins Aug. 28. Earlier, Charlotte city and county government signed a joint proclamation putting a mask mandate in place for Charlotte and Mecklenburg’s unincorporated areas only, effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The city-county proclamation is a stopgap measure and will be overridden once the broader county policy begins in 10 days. The new mandate requires that face…