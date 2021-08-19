People with mentally stimulating jobs have a lower risk of dementia, according to research.Full Article
Mentally stimulating jobs could lower the risk of dementia, research says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Dementia risk is 'lower' for people in mentally stimulating jobs
Occupations with low cognitive stimulation included cashiers, agricultural, fishery and related labourers, transport labourers and..
Hull Daily Mail
Mentally stimulating jobs may lower dementia risk
Researchers found that people who had mentally unstimulating jobs had a 50% higher risk of developing dementia as they age,..
SmartBrief