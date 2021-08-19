Capitol Police are investigating a possible explosive outside the Library of Congress and evacuated the area
Police have evacuated the area around the Library of Congress, which is located on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.Full Article
A man who claimed to have explosives in his pickup truck parked near the U.S. Capitol has surrendered to law enforcement, bringing..
Sources tell CBS News police are investigating a possible explosive in a pickup truck parked near the Library of Congress.