Five Things for Thursday, including Batsquatch and a downtown landmark moves
Published
Good morning. Here are Thursday's Five Things. The weather has cooled, but not the Portland area's market for multifamily real estate. Buyers have been snatching up local apartment complexes at a fast clip, and the latest deal is a $23 million purchase of a Vancouver property by a California firm. The Oregon Health Authority's latest weekly Covid report has no good news. Cases were up another 53% last week, continuing a month a steep increases of cases. PBJ health reporter Elizabeth Hayes…Full Article