EXPLAINER: How social platforms are dealing with the Taliban

As the Taliban negotiates with senior politicians and government leaders following its lighting-fast takeover of Afghanistan, U.S. social media companies are reckoning with how to deal with a violent extremist group that is poised to rule a country of 40 million people.



Should the Taliban be allowed on social platforms if they don't break any rules, such as a ban on inciting violence, but instead use it to spread a narrative that they're newly reformed and are handing out soap and medication in the streets? If the Taliban runs Afghanistan, should they also run the country's official government accounts?



And should tech companies in Silicon Valley decide what is — and isn't — a legitimate government? They certainly don't want to. But as the situation unfolds, uncomfortable decisions lie ahead.



DOES THE TALIBAN USE SOCIAL MEDIA?



The Taliban quickly seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a two-decade war. The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the U.S. and its allies melted away.



The last time the Taliban was in power in Afghanistan, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube did not exist. Neither did MySpace, for that matter. Internet use in the country was virtually nonexistent with just 0.01% of the population online, according to the World Bank.



In recent years, that number has vastly increased. The Taliban have also increased their online presence, producing slick videos and maintaining official social media accounts. Despite bans, they have found ways to evade restrictions on YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp. Last year, for instance, they used WhatsApp groups to share pictures of local health officials in white gowns...