St. Louis Community College offers vaccine incentives

Students at St. Louis Community College can start their school year with a welcome gift: money into their bank account. That's because STLCC is starting a vaccine incentive program. The community college district strongly encourages a Covid-19 vaccination, but it’s not required, and it does require masks. "We're trying to encourage people as much as we can to get vaccinated," said the chancellor of STLCC, Jeff Pittman. "We know that's the best, the first, and most important line of defense for…