5 things to know today, including a major highway closure this weekend

Happy Friday, Houston! Before we get into all of the Covid-related news this morning — and there is quite a bit — I wanted to give a shoutout to the honorees of our 2021 Most Admired CEO Awards. We celebrated the 30 for-profit honorees, 20 nonprofit honorees and Lifetime Achievement Award winner Darryl Montgomery at a virtual event yesterday — and you can read about all of them here. Now, here are five things to know before you start your weekend. • In case you missed it, you probably…