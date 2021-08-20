Toys R Us shops are coming to hundreds of Macy's stores

Macy’s, Inc. will partner with the parent company of the Toys R Us brand to bring shop-in-shops to more than 400 Macy’s stores in 2022. Toys R Us merchandise also will be offered on the Macy’s website at macys.com/toysrus starting immediately. “Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children’s imagination and create meaningful moments together,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “Toys R Us is a globally…