I Am Boundless plans new health center for people with disabilities
Published
I Am Boundless Inc. will begin converting one of its buildings into a whole-person health center for people with disabilities within the next 60 days, Patrick Maynard, the organization’s president, told Business First. The site will offer primary care, a pharmacy and a dental clinic, but all of these services will be integrated with behavioral health services, mental health services and residential programs and will be finished by July 2022.Full Article