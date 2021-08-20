Fans barred from University of Hawaii sports again due to Covid surge

For at least the start of the 2021 fall athletics calendar, fans will be barred from attending University of Hawaii sporting events due to the state's rise in Covid-19 cases and an overwhelmed hospital system, UH announced on Friday. The decision, which affects football, women's volleyball and soccer, comes from City and County of Honolulu officials and will be "re-evaluated in the coming weeks," according to UH. "It is no secret I have been a lifelong supporter of UH athletics, and its football…