UK Prime Minister to host Afghanistan crisis talks with world leaders
Johnson acknowledges China and Russia as crucial to limiting chaos and US hints it may extend pullout deadlineFull Article
The unfolding events in Afghanistan amid persisting uncertainty and growing anxiety in Kabul have a very complex, yet diverse..
By Andrew Hammond*
Angela Merkel is about to embark on the last big foreign policy trip of her chancellorship. She will..