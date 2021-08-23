Three fast food restaurants get approval from Hoover for construction

Construction for three fast food restaurants was approved by the Hoover City Council on Monday, Aug. 16. The Hoover Sun reports construction was given the green light for new Zaxby’s, Taco Bell and Jack’s locations in Hoover’s central business district. The new Zaxby’s will be built at 2071 Patton Chapel Road near the Walmart Neighborhood Market. It will be the chain’s fourth store in the Hoover area and one of the first in the state without indoor seating. The Taco Bell location…