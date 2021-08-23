Minnesota hospital ICUs are filling up from Delta surge, out-of-state requests

Minnesota hospital officials say they're seeing the results of the spreading Delta variant in Minnesota, with a new surge of Covid-19 cases combining with other factors to put a strain on the state's ICU facilities. KARE-11 reports that 1,135 of 1,208 immediately available ICU beds statewide are in use, or about 93%. The biggest impact has been a new rise of Covid-19 cases — there were 477 Covid-19 patients hospitalized late last week, up from 109 a month ago, with 125 of them in intensive care.…